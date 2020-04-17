Arkansas sets goal of May 4 to begin lifting restrictions, governor says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday that May 4 is the target date for Arkansas to begin lifting restrictions currently in place due to COVID-19.

To achieve this goal and enter ‘Phase One’ of President Donald Trump’s White House Guidelines for Opening Up America Again, the state must meet the criteria set out by the federal government.

“We have to be able to manage the spread to be able to continue to reduce that. We need everyone’s cooperation in terms of the social distancing and sticking with the guidelines and not giving up and protecting one another.

Governor Hutchinson noted the state is still a long way from a full opening.

“Wear your mask when you’re out in public and you can’t social distance,” Hutchinson said. “If we do that, then in the next two weeks, we will be in a position on May 4 to be able to say that we’ve met that criteria. We’re going to be able to have a little bit more of a normal life.”