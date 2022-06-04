BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

STILLWATER, Okla. – Twice in Saturday night’s game with Oklahoma State, Arkansas appeared to be on the verge of not only getting beat, but being embarrassed in Stillwater.

But the Razorbacks refused to quietly into the night at O’Brate Stadium.

Arkansas rallied from 7-2 and 10-5 deficits, capped by an eight-run, eighth inning to down Oklahoma State 16-10 in the winner’s bracket final of the Stillwater Regional.

Jalen Battles’ grand slam homer capped the onslaught that was fueled by three bases-loaded walks and thee hit batters as the Cowboys imploded on the mound.

Arkansas (40-18) needs only one win now to advance to the Super Regionals while Oklahoma State would have to to win three more games to do so.

The Cowboys (41-21) will face Missouri State (31-28) in an elimination game Sunday at noon.

Arkansas will await the winner of that contest for a 6 p.m. game and would have to be beaten twice, including in an if necessary game on Monday night to not advance.

Arkansas’ Cayden Wallace got the scoring underway when he blasted a one-out home run in the top of the first.

Oklahoma State answered by getting three of its first four batters on base against Smith with an error ending scoring Roc Riggio to tie it 1-1.

Smith kept the Cowboys from further damage, but could not get out of the second after Robert

Moore’s solo shot put the Razorbacks up 2-1.

He allowed a lead off walk to Chase Adkison and was pulled after a sacrifice bunt in favor of Evan Taylor.

Taylor gave up Riggio’s RBI double to tie it 2-2 setting the stage for the Cowboys’ explosion in the third.

Nolan McLean hit a two-run homer off off Taylor before Riggio’s three-run blast off reliever Zack Morris surged Oklahoma State ahead 7-2.

Morris did keep his team in but over the next three innings as Arkansas chipped away.

Cayden Wallace’s fourth-inning homer cut it to 7-3 and then Michael Turner brought home a pair with two-out RBI single in the fifth to cut it to 7-5.

Turner delivered his clutch hit after Oklahoma State head coach Josh Holliday intentionally walked the hot-hitting Wallace to load the bases.

The Cowboys answered back with three runs in the sixth back ith Riggio’s fourth hit of the night pushing that lead to 10-5.

That set the stage for the Razorbacks with three two-out runs in the seventh.

Turner hit a solo shot and Moore a a two-run blast that brought Arkansas within 10-8.



And then the roof fell in on the Cowboys, who had won 8 of their last 10 games.