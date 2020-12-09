Arkansas singer breaks into the Top 5 on The Voice

News

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES- Arkansas native Jim Ranger has made it to the Top 5 on The Voice.

38-year-old Ranger is from Newport, but now lives in California. He is on Team Blake

Jim grew up singing in the church, but has always had a passion for secular music as well. He started singing when he was 4-years-old and learned the guitar at 13.

He is married to his wife Camilla, and has 3 kids. He told the judges on the show that he wanted to come onto the show to prove to his kids that it is never too late to grab onto your dreams.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers