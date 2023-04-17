LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund has announced that it will be raising individual scholarship amounts ahead of the fall 2023 semester.

The statewide nonprofit helps single parents who are pursuing associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees and certificate programs on a part-time, full-time or online basis.

Now, the nonprofit says that eligible single parents can be awarded more money than ever before.

“Full-time eligible single parents can now receive $1,600 per semester, up from $1,200. Part-time students will receive a prorated amount based on the number of enrolled hours,” a release said.

“Everything’s gotten more expensive, and the single parent scholarship doesn’t stretch as far as it used to. We know that, and we want to help,” ASPSF Executive Director Ruthanne Hill said. “We hope the increase scholarship amount will offset some of those increases.”

ASPSF is accepting scholarship applications for the Fall 2023 semester through June 15 at www.aspsf.org/applynow.