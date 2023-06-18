BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

The softball power show known as Bri Bombs is coming to Bogle Park.

Former Auburn first baseman Bri Ellis, who swatted 34 in her two seasons with the Tigers, confirmed to Hogville Sunday night she is transferring to Arkansas.

“Yes, I did,” Ellis texted after she initially put up a picture of her in a Razorback uniform that did not have a caption.

The former SEC Freshman of the Year started 117 of the 118 games she played in for Auburn, hitting .302 as a freshman and .275 as a sophomore.

Ellis broke Auburn freshman records with 20 home runs and 49 RBIs and had 14 blasts and drove in 47 runs in year two.

She didn’t get as many chances to hit home runs as a sophomore as she was issued 32 free passes, up for 13 in her rookie season.

Arkansas has also added two other transfers this past week in Iowa outfielder and Big Ten hit leader Nia Carter and Southern Mississippi pitcher Morgan Leinstock.

Ellis put her name in the transfer portal back on May 22.

“So grateful for the opportunity to take my future into my own hands and start over somewhere that is right for me,” Ellis said via Twitter a few weeks afterwards. “Women haven’t always been able to have this kind of voice and authority over their own life, and most still don’t.

“I am thankful that the transfer portal is allowing me to continue my dream and become the best version of myself. Softball empowers us to make these hard decisions so we can take the world by storm. There is more to every story than “the easy route to winning.”

“Instead of the back-and-forth banter about the portal, we should be supporting each other through our own journeys of life that we as women are blessed to now have,” Ellis added. “I am proud of everyone that has taken the risk to transfer, I understand the uncertainty and anxiety, and I can’t wait to see you all succeed in a new place. Much love to the softball world!”

Ellis also made clear that she was very appreciative of the opportunity Auburn gave her.

“Thank you for everything, Auburn family,” Ellis said in her post on Instagram. “Your endless support through the toughest trials and the greatest joy means the world to me. I am so proud and forever grateful to have been able to call this place home for the past two years… Auburn is truly one of a kind. It breaks my heart, but I must do what is right for myself in this journey.”

Auburn advanced to the NCAA Regional this season where Ellis hit a grand slam against Cal State Fullerton and a three-run home run against Clemson, but did not advance to the Super Regional.

“No matter the adversity, the discomfort, the exhaustion, the self-doubt, the outside hate, we kept moving forward,” Ellis posted. “Most people have no idea what it takes to be a student-athlete, and that’s what makes it so special. Thank you to my coaches for believing in me and allowing me to be myself. I know I can be a lot to handle but I hope I proved myself worth the trouble.

“This University is one of the greatest things to ever happen to me, and it will always hold a special place in my heart. Auburn is truly one of a kind. It breaks my heart, but I must do what is right for myself in this journey. I am excited to see where life takes me, but I will never ever forget where I started and the people who got me there. Goodbye Auburn, please never forget me.”