FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Flame of Hope will make its way through Fort Smith on May 10 as part of the lead-up to the Summer Games for the Arkansas Special Olympics.

According to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department, the flame will be in Fort Smith at 8 a.m. and will travel through the state to Searcy to begin the Summer Games.

The release says the Fort Smith leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run will begin at the Fort Smith Police Department and continue to Van Buren where the Van Buren Police Department will continue carrying the Flame of Hope to Clarksville.

The route in Fort Smith will start on Carnall Avenue and continue north on Wheeler Avenue. From there. it will move down 6th Street to Garrison Avenue, to North 11th Street, to Midland Avenue, and then continue to Van Buren.

Fort Smith police say they welcome any residents to line the route and support the cause.