LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Here is the latest for the Arkansas Extraordinary Session of Sept. 14, the session’s fourth day.

12:30 p.m. update: In a late-morning event on Thursday, the extraordinary session ended with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signing a series of bills passed by the legislature.

Prior to the signing Sanders, joined by Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester and House Speaker Rep. Matthew Shepherd, spoke to reporters, reviewing the session’s accomplishments including tax cuts, COVID-19 restrictions and changes to the state’s Freedom of Information Act law.

The governor touted the tax cut bill’s removing $250 million in annual state taxes and $50 million in annual corporate taxes. This, coupled with in excess of $710 million being transferred to the state’s reserve fund was part of an ongoing effort to end the state’s income tax, she said.

The governor continued to speak to the Arkansas LEARNS Act and the strengthening state law enforcement. She also spoke to legislation passed in the general session which required age verification to be able to view some websites in Arkansas.

The response shows the state is moving in the right direction, she said.

“Tech companies are waging an all-out war on our state to prevent our reasonable reforms from going into effect,” she said. “I say if these abusive, addictive companies are this scared of us, we must be on target.”

The governor continued, speaking to social issues.

“And people around the country are looking to Arkansas as a bastion of normal in an ever crazier world,” she said. “No more men playing women’s sports, no more indoctrination in our schools, no more gender science experiments on our kids. This is what this administration and this legislature has been able to do in just eight months.”

No mention was made of the final form of the FOIA changes being significantly watered down compared to what was originally introduced after being met with a great deal of bipartisan opposition.

During questions, which generally centered on FOIA changes, Hester explained that the security records now being exempted from FOI requests were still available to the legislature through the audit process.

In response to one question, Hester said he was unsure about using FOIA to access state travel reimbursement forms.

After questions, Sanders signed the bills, pausing for photographs and to hand out pens to nearby legislators who had sponsored the bills.

“Great sessions,” were Sanders’s final words.

Sanders wraps Special Session with bill signings

As of 10:30 a.m. a number of bills have been sent to the governor after being passed by the House and Senate.

Senate Bill 1 transfers $710,612,508 into the state reserve fund. Senate Bill 3 prohibits the government from mandating a vaccination or immunization for coronavirus. The bill includes an emergency clause to make it go into effect immediately with the governor’s signature.

The legislation for Senate Bill 4 moved through House and Senate quickly and changes state law so school doors are not to be left unlocked during the school day but instead must be kept locked. The unlocked requirement was originally in keeping with fire codes. This bill also includes an emergency clause.

Senate Bill 5 adds students with disabilities to those eligible for the Educational Freedom Account program that is part of the Arkansas LEARNS Act.

Senate Bill 8 is the tax cut bill. It reduces the top income tax rate of those making up to $87,000 a year to 4.4% for individuals and 4.8% for corporations. It also provides an additional tax credit for those making under $103,600 a year for 2023.

Senate Bill 10 is the final version of the changes to the state Freedom of Information Act. It adds provisions to remove documents covering the governor and cabinet security arrangements from eligibility of FOIA searches. The legislature went through multiple versions of this bill to reach this final version.

A Senate bill presented Wednesday to extend the session to consider legislation to update the state’s law on crypto-mining failed on its floor vote.