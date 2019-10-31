Arkansas State cornerback Nathan Page arrested

News

Football player arrested for domestic battery to a pregnant woman

Posted:

Craig County, Ark., Detention Center, Nathan Page booking photo. (Craig County Detention Center via AP)

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State cornerback Nathan Page has been arrested on a charge of domestic battery to a pregnant woman and suspended from the team.

Craighead County Detention Center records show the 20-year-old Page was arrested Wednesday. The university later said Page has been suspended from the team pending further information.

Page remained in jail Thursday morning pending a probable cause hearing. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.

Page, a sophomore, was selected as the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday following a game in which he recorded a career-high two interceptions, a pass breakup and two tackles.

