Arkansas state employees to receive bonus in pay

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ state employees are getting a bonus.

As a way to thank them for their dedication during the pandemic, the Gov. Asa Hutchinson approved a 3% performance-based bonus.

The money will go to state agencies and the agencies will distribute the money to high-performing employees.

It is the largest performance pay jump since Hutchinson was elected.

“This last year, our workforce has shown dedication, resilience and flexibility during this pandemic. It’s been circumstances that no workforce has been through in the last 100 years,” Hutchinson said.

This round of bonuses will cost the state more than $11 million.