CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas doctor will go from seeing patients to possibly going before a jury.

Dr. Adam Maass was arrested on a felony sex assault charge on June 9 by Cave Springs police. He spent the night in the Benton County Jail and was released on a $50,000 bond on June 9.

Maass is an endocrinologist and partner with Main Street Medical Associates in Cave Springs which is set to close at the end of June 2022.

In their investigation into mass, Benton County prosecutors spoke with a total of 12 women who accused him of inappropriately touching them while he conducted medical exams.

Maass’ license had been suspended by the Arkansas State Medical Board in 2021 after 7 formal complaints were lodged against the doctor. Board members ultimately decided to reinstate it.

Dr. Adam Maass, Courtesy: Benton County Sheriff’s Office

Prior to his arrest, he was scheduled to appear before the board on June 9.

The board acknowledged it had received a letter from Maass’ attorney that he’d been arrested and was unable to make the hearing.

“I mean we don’t have a conviction. And, I don’t think we’re required to have a conviction for it,” board chair Sylvia Simon said. “Are these based on the same accusations? These are the same accusations that we had discussed before.”

The board has requested more information on Maass’ arrest and is expected to discuss his status as a licensed doctor during the board meeting on June 10.