LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNAW/KFTA) — Arkansas State Parks is kicking off the new year with a hike.

It’s part of a nationwide event called First Day Hikes which promotes year-round recreation and healthy lifestyles.

38 Arkansas state parks are participating with about 50 hikes. Entry into the parks is always free, and this weekend should have some pretty great weather to get outside.

“The exciting thing about doing it on January 1, why it’s called First Day Hikes, it’s just a really great opportunity to remember that we have such terrific state park opportunities in Arkansas. To be out and explore the Natural State, kick off healthy habits for the year, make family memories,” said Kelly Farrell, chief of interpretation for Arkansas State Parks.

Anyone who takes part in First Day Hikes will receive an Arkansas State Parks centennial sticker as the department celebrates its 100th year of operations.

Visitors can find scheduled guided hikes, tips to recreate responsibly, what to bring and how to share First Day Hike photos and videos here.