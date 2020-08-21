Arkansas State Police ask for public’s help finding driver in deadly hit-and-run

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas State Police is asking for the public’s help finding the suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead in Little Rock on Wednesday.

The suspect vehicle in the deadly incident, which happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. on August 19 on Interstate 30 Eastbound near the Roosevelt Exit, is a green Dodge Charger with an Arkansas Ducks Unlimited license plate (partial license plate 4C).

Police say there should be damage to the front end of the vehicle, and the Dodge emblem will be missing.

If you see the vehicle below, please do not approach it and immediately call Arkansas State Police Troop A Dispatch at (501) 618-8100