FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — During a regular monthly meeting of the Arkansas State Police Commission on April 14, three veteran state troopers were approved by the commissioners to be promoted in rank, according to a press release.

Captain Stacie Rhoads, 52, of Perry County, was promoted to the rank of major. She is a 24-year veteran of the department. Maj. Rhoads has most recently been assigned in an assistant division command position supervising the Criminal Investigation Division, Special Investigations Section and will immediately assume command of the division and its six CID companies.

Sergeant Aaron Easley, 39, of Lawrence County, was promoted to the rank of lieutenant. He is a 15-year veteran of the department. Lt. Easley has most recently been assigned as a post supervisor within the Highway Patrol Division, Troop C and will immediately assume new duties as assistant commander of Highway Patrol Division, Troop B.

Corporal Jackie Stinnett, 54, of Baxter County, was promoted to the rank of sergeant. He is a 16-year veteran of the department. Sgt. Stinnett has most recently been assigned to Highway Patrol duties within the Highway Patrol Division, Troop I and will immediately assume new duties as a post supervisor in Troop I.