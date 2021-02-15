Arkansas State Police encourage public to stay home as snow coats roadways

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas State Police issued a public plea on Monday morning, asking Arkansans to stay home in response to dangerous road and weather conditions across the state.

“We can not stress enough how dangerous the roads are all across the state,” police said in a Facebook post. “It’s cold, it’s windy, and being stranded on the side of the road is not where you want to be. Our troopers are out but will be taking it slow responding to calls for service. If you MUST get out in the roads, make sure you have blankets, water, and gas in your vehicle!!.”

You can keep up with the latest road conditions with IDriveArkansas‘ map updates. The website also has cameras available along I-49 so you can take a look at conditions for yourself.

