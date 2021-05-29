Arkansas State Police investigate suspected Washington County homicide

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police is investigating a suspected homicide of a Washington County woman, according to a press release.

The release says the victim is Amber Dunigan, 36, of the Wedington Woods community. Dunigan’s body was found Friday, May 28 inside a parked car alongside Arkansas Highway 16 not far from her home.

Special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division were called to the crime scene shortly before 10 p.m, according to the release.

The release says Dunigan’s body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where a manner, cause, and approximate time of death will be determined.