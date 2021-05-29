Arkansas State Police investigate suspected Washington County homicide

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police is investigating a suspected homicide of a Washington County woman, according to a press release.

The release says the victim is Amber Dunigan, 36, of the Wedington Woods community. Dunigan’s body was found Friday, May 28 inside a parked car alongside Arkansas Highway 16 not far from her home.

Special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division were called to the crime scene shortly before 10 p.m, according to the release.

The release says Dunigan’s body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where a manner, cause, and approximate time of death will be determined.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers