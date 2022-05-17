FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – On Friday, May 6th, the Arkansas State Police initiated an investigation involving allegations of criminal acts, criminal actions that took place on a Greenwood School District bus transporting students involved to a school sanction sporting event.

There’s currently a lot of hearsay going around the town of Greenwood about what actually took place on that bus.

I spoke to one student who, for privacy purposes, wishes to be left anonymous.

“Kids are being talked to by teachers trying to make sure that it never happens again, but I think this is a reflection on the school,” says the student.

In a statement, we got from the Greenwood School District, it says, “the Greenwood School District regards matters of student safety as a top priority. We are cooperating with authorities and conducting a thorough and robust investigation into the allegations to assure the safety of students. Since this matter involves the actions of students and staff, the District will have no further comment as applicable law provides for the confidentiality of such matters.”

The student we spoke with says he’s heard all the rumors, and the situation has him disturbed.

“I don’t like that it happened; it’s horrible that that would have. I wouldn’t want this to happen on a certain trip because I wouldn’t want that to happen to anyone,” says the student.

ASP says special agents of the state police criminal investigation division have been assigned to this case and are in the process of collecting statements and evidence.

The student we spoke with says the school district and school officials have publicly condemned the actions on the school bus. He hopes those involved are dealt with accordingly.

“There is nothing we can do about it now, we just need to look forward and make sure it never happens again, and if it does happen again, we need to increase punishments,” says the student.

ASP tells me once they collect statements and evidence, a criminal case file will be turned over to the prosecuting attorney.

The prosecuting attorney will determine whether criminal charges should be filed.