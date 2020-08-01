Arkansas State Police Investigating an in-custody death in Sebastian County

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) –– The Sebastian County Sheriff’s office has requested the help of the Arkansas State Police after the death of an inmate on Friday, July 31st at the county detention center.

Jacob W. Honeycutt, 36, of Fort Smith was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Fort Smith at 9:04 last night.

Detention center officers were alerted at approximately 8:30 PM by another inmate in the jail that Honeycutt appeared to be experiencing a seizure.

Nurses at the detention center and sheriff’s department personnel administered life saving measures to Honeycutt and contacted emergency medical personnel to transport Honeycutt to the local hospital.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are leading an investigation of the death. Honeycutt’s body is being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where a manner and cause of death will be determined.

This is an ongoing investigation.