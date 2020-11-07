Arkansas State Police investigating Carroll County homicide

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police Special Agents are investigating a Carroll County homicide.

Anthony DeAlmedia, 42, was shot Friday just south of Berryville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Carroll County Sherriff’s Department requested the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division lead the case.

Deputies arrived at the location where the shooting occurred after a woman called the sheriff’s department to report a disturbance.

When deputies arrived outside the home they found DeAlmedia’s body and evidence that he had been shot.

A female suspect was taken into custody at the scene and later released.

DeAlmedia’s body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where a manner and cause of death will be determined.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers