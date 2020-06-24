Arkansas State Police investigating death of 30-year-old Rogers man

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police in Arkansas are investigating the death of a Rogers man whose body was found in the median of U.S. Highway 412 near Littrell Road on Tuesday.

Special Agents assigned to the department’s Criminal Investigation Division and Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division are working the case after finding the body of Tony Camarena, 30, in the median on Tuesday at around 8 a.m.

The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory “for recovery of any forensic evidence and to identify the manner and cause of death,” according to Arkansas State Police.

If you have information about Camarena’s death, or if you saw an individual walking alongside the highway near Tontitown overnight Monday or early Tuesday, you are asked to contact the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division Company D office at (479) 751-6663.