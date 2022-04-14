DESHA COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release from the Arkansas State Police, a Desha County woman was shot and died at her home on the afternoon of April 13.

The county sheriff’s department asked the Arkansas State Police to conduct a criminal investigation of the incident. Joan Lemonds, 68, of 1769 Arkansas Highway 277, west of Watson, was pronounced dead by the county coroner shortly before 1 p.m. and the Desha County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man who is being held pending the filing of formal charges.

The shooting occurred inside the residence and was preceded by what a neighbor described as an argument between Lemonds and the suspect. Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division are continuing their investigative work while keeping the Desha County prosecuting attorney updated on the physical evidence recovered so far and the statements from witnesses.