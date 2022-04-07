MARIANNA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Marianna police have asked the Arkansas State Police to lead a murder investigation after local officers found a local woman dead in her home on April 6.

According to a report, the body of Latisha McKenzie, 46, of 642 Meadowbrook Way was discovered by Marianna police officers while conducting a welfare check at the residence at approximately 5:50 p.m. Special agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division found evidence “leading them to believe McKenzie was murdered” and her body was moved to a hallway bathroom.

Agents are continuing their investigation in Lee County today and are searching for a person of interest who “may prove to be a suspect in the homicide,” according to the report.