Arkansas State Police investigating suspected homicide in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Scott County authorities have requested the Arkansas State Police to lead an investigation into a suspected homicide reported to local authorities on September 20.

According to a news release from the Arkansas State Police, Alex Andrew Ingle, 56, was found dead inside his home at 5806 Lookout Gap Road, north of Waldron about 2:45 a.m.

The release says Ingle’s body and crime scene evidence will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory. The state medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

No arrests have been made. Special agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division are continuing their investigation.