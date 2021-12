FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police is no longer investigating the suspected homicide of Amber Dunigan.

According to Washington County Prosecutor Matt Durrett, ASP has turned the case over to the county and it is currently under review.

The 36-year-old was found dead in late May in a car along Highway 16 not far from her home in the Wedington Woods community.

It is unknown when or how she died.

