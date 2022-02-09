FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police releases body camera video from an officer-involved shooting that killed a Fort Smith man.

Fort Smith Officer Robin Gaines responded to a domestic disturbance call on Tiles Avenue on October 17, 2021.

Investigators say Gaines found Christofer Conner beating his son Cason, 15, with a brick.

Within seconds, the officer ordered Conner to the ground.

But instead, Connor charged at Officer Gaines, stabbing him in the neck. Gaines then fired two shots at conner who died.

Cason also died from his injuries.

Inside the home, police found another body. Conner’s ex-girlfriend, and Cason’s mom, Julia Moore, was stabbed to death.

Officers also found a five-year-old asleep in a bedroom. The child was taken to stay with family.

Officer Gaines drove himself to the hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

In January, prosecutors cleared Gaines of any wrongdoing saying he was justified in his actions.