WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police responds to a crash on Interstate 49 that caused a box truck to catch fire near mile marker 46 in West Fork on February 28.

According to Dave Parker with the Arkansas Department of Transportation, a pickup truck and a box truck collided near mile marker 46 resulting in the box truck catching fire.

Parker says one northbound lane is open for traffic, but traffic had been rerouted to the south of Chester.