FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police announced on February 11 that one of their own has died.

According to a post made on Arkansas State Police’s Facebook page, Sr. Cpl. Mike Springer, a 33-year veteran of the department assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop H died of a lengthy illness.

Courtesy: Arkansas State Police Facebook

A post on the Logan County Sheriff’s Office says Springer died of COVID-19.

“His love of God, his family, and his comradery with fellow state troopers had sustained him through the fight for his life in recent weeks,” the ASP post said.

According to the ASP website, Troop H covers Crawford, Franklin, Logan, Scott, and Sebastian counties.

ASP says funeral arrangements for Springer will be announced as plans are finalized.