Arkansas State Police urge Thanksgiving travelers to ‘Click It or Ticket’ for roadway safety

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Law enforcement officers across Arkansas have teamed-up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for a mission this season.

Their objective is to make the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday a safe one on Arkansas roadways.

Beginning next Monday, November 22, Arkansas State Troopers, along with local police and sheriff’s deputies, will be working together to enforce Arkansas seatbelt laws.

The weeklong enforcement emphasis over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend is part of NHTSA’s “Click It or Ticket” seatbelt awareness campaign designed to remind drivers and passengers that using their seatbelts will reduce the risk of injury or death on Arkansas roads, accoring to a press release from the Arkansas State Police.

The consequences of failing to adbide by the law to buckle up could cost motorists a fine if they are stopped by a law enforcement officer for the violation.

“State troopers and other law enforcement officers too often are left to witness the tragic consequences when someone has chosen to ignore the most basic form of protecting themselves, a seatbelt, as they travel the highway,” said Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police and the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative.

During the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday weekend (6 p.m., Wednesday, November 27th, to 5:59 AM, Monday, December 2nd), there were 279 passenger vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes across the nation. More than half (54%) were unrestrained, according to the release.

Nighttime proved even more deadly, with 52% of Thanksgiving weekend crashes occurring at night.

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is designed to save lives by ensuring all Arkansas drivers and passengers get the message to wear their seat belts. The campaign combines messages about seat belt safety with an emphasis through increased patrols by law enforcement officers looking for unbuckled motorists.

For more information about traveling safely this Thanksgiving, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/seat-belts or contact the Arkansas Highway Safety Office at (501) 618-8136.