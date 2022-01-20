Arkansas State Police want higher starting salaries for new recruits

News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police (ASP) want to give new recruits a big bump in pay.

Currently, starting pay for ASP is about $42,500 a year. The hope is to raise that to up to $52,000 or more.

The goal is to help with low retention and recruitment numbers, which The Arkansas Department of Public Safety says has taken a hit.

In 2013, state police saw more than 1,300 applicants. This year, the school that’s about to start only saw 226 applications.

“If we have expectations as high as we do for law enforcement, which are fair expectations, we have to be fair with the investment,” Jami Cook, Cabinet Secretary at the Arkansas Department of Public Safety said.

Lawmakers will meet Feb. 14 for a session focused on the state budget. If approved, the new salaries will start on July 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers