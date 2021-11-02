Arkansas State Rep. Godfrey opposes Springdale’s redistricting split

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — State Rep. Megan Godfrey is not in favor of Arkansas’ proposed redistricting. The democrat represents District 89 which covers Springdale.

Under the new map, Godfrey would represent District 11, which doesn’t include many of the minority constituents she represents.

“I have always believed in and advocated for the diverse voices of my community to be elevated,” Godfrey said on Facebook. “A majority-minority district helps ensure the community’s collective voice in voting and representation.”

“I certainly welcome any constituents who feel a little bit confused, or worried or upset about the lines to make a public comment, and I think there’s an opportunity to see if we can change things,” Godfrey said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson says the state will revisit the district lines once the public has had time to comment.

“Whether adjustments can be made that does not influence five other districts around, and so that’s a big factor in whether there can be any changes to it at this point,” Hutchinson said.

