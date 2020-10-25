Arkansas state representative tests positive for COVID-19

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Representative Charlene Fite confirmed via Facebook that she tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday.

Fite reportedly took a rapid test Saturday that confirmed her positive diagnosis.

“After several of my colleagues tested positive, I took a test Tuesday that was negative. However, I developed some symptoms, so I had a rapid test today that was positive,” Fite said. “I’m quarantined at home and my symptoms are mild.”

Fite, who represents District 80, is the fifth state legislator to test positive in the last week.

The incumbent representative is currently running for re-election to Arkansas’ House of Representatives.

