FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Voters in District 34 have the option of voting for either the mayor of Bella Vista, Peter Christie, or Representative Jim Dotson from the Arkansas House of Representatives, representing District 93.

Both of whom have years worth of political experience. Christie has been the mayor of Bella Vista since 2015, and Dotson has been in the Arkansas House of Representatives since 2013.

Dotson believes his nine years’ worth of experience in the Arkansas House of Representatives separates him from Christie.

But Christie says his connection to the community and community involvement will be the difference-maker.

“For me, it won’t be trying to do anything new it will be making sure that we continuously have access to broadband for all parts of the state, making sure that we have a lower tax burden,” says Dotson.

“They need to know that you understand the community and the issues that are within that community and bring solutions to the table, and that is what I have done continually,” says Christie.

Dotson and Christie tell me they are both running on a conservative Republican platform.