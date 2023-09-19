ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas State Trooper has resigned after performing a PIT maneuver on the wrong vehicle during a high-speed chase.

According to Arkansas State Police, troopers were pursuing two vehicles traveling over 100 mph on I-40 in St. Francis County on Sept. 10 when one trooper performed the tactical vehicle intervention on a vehicle that was not involved in the incident.

One of the vehicles being pursued, and the vehicle that was stopped in error, were both white four-door sedans, ASP said.

The driver and passenger were not injured and declined medical treatment. Dashcam video is below.

The trooper, Cpl. Thomas Hubbard, submitted his letter of retirement after Arkansas State Police began conducting an internal review. He has not been on duty since the incident.

The internal review is ongoing, Arkansas State Police said.