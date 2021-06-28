Arkansas State Troopers increase patrols for July 4

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Troopers will intensify patrols across the state’s highway during the upcoming July 4 holiday.

According to a news release from the Arkansas State Police, the stepped up patrol presence by troopers and local law enforcement authorities is part of a statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled-Over” enforcement operation supported by the National Highway Traffic Administration.

“Our state troopers want everyone to celebrate and enjoy the Fourth of July holiday, but they want safe and sober drivers on the roads,” said Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police and the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “We’re constantly repeating the message, drunk driving is dangerous and deadly, yet, some drivers choose to ignore the warning. The troopers won’t accept excuses, and if you’re caught drinking and driving, you’ll be arrested.”

The Arkansas State Police Highway Safety Office advocates the idea of celebrating, but with good planning.

The office says to have a designated sober driver if plans involve drinking alcohol.

If there is no designated driver when drinking is involved, ASP says to call a taxi or someone who is sober to drive.

If someone is about to drive or operate a motorcycle or any other vehicle wile impaired, ASP says to take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to their destination safely.

The ASP says seat belts are the best defense against drunk drivers.

Arkansas State Police also says to always call 911 if a drunk driver is spotted on the road.

For more information on impaired driving, visit the National Highway Traffic Administration’s website or call the Arkansas Highway Safety Office at (501) 618-8136. For more on Arkansas’ ongoing Toward Zero Deaths campaign, visit www.TZDArkansas.org.