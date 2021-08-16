Arkansas State University extends application deadline for grant program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The application deadline for a competitive grant program that addresses learning loss and the well being of students has been extended.

According to a news release from Arkansas State University, The Division of Elementary and Secondary Education has tapped the university and its sponsored initiative, The Arkansas Out of School network.

The initiative oversees the American Rescue Plan ESSER III sub awards for afterschool, summer, and extended-year learning programs that support student learning and social emotional development.

The release says eligible applicants include school districts, entities that partner with school districts, community-based organizations, faith-based organizations, licensed youth development programs, public libraries, nonprofit organizations, career and technical programs, public and private institutions of higher learning and others as determined by AOSN and approved by DESE

Grants will be awarded by the university and the Arkansas Out of School Network through a competitive process. Interested applicants should submit the letter of intent to AOSN by August 20 and submit the request for Qualifications by September 10.

Award notices will be sent by September 27.

The university and AOSN will accept applications, distribute funding, and manage the sub-award process.

The award period runs through December 30, 2024. It will provide funding for academic support, skill building, social emotional learning, health and wellness, enrichment, and workforce development for K-12 students.

