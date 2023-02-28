FILE – The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There will be more money for Arkansas after Tuesday’s United States Supreme Court decision.

In Arkansas et al. v. Delaware, the Natural State led a 30-state coalition in a claim against Delaware-based MoneyGram International, Inc. At issue was where MoneyGram deposited unclaimed money.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said the court ruled 9 – 0 Tuesday that the money should be returned to the states where the check products were purchased instead of to Delaware, where MoneyGram is incorporated.

An independent auditor’s 2015 review showed $200 million in unclaimed MoneyGram funds, $650,000 of which was due to Arkansas, according to an earlier statement by the AG’s office.

Griffin was understandably pleased with the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“This is an important win for Arkansas and our coalition of states. For the past decade, Delaware has claimed millions of dollars that rightfully belong to us, and that money will now go where it belongs,” he said. “I’m proud to lead this bipartisan coalition as we applaud today’s unanimous victory in the Supreme Court.”

The state coalition was led by Arkansas, with a leadership group from California, Texas and Wisconsin. The other states in the coalition are Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Pennsylvania is allied with Arkansas’s coalition and did not argue separately but deferred to Arkansas.

Arkansas Solicitor General Nicholas J. Bronni argued the case for Arkansas and coalition states. The lawsuit was first filed in 2016 and was argued on Oct. 3, 2022.