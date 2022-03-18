FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The statewide gas price average in Arkansas is $3.84 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Arkansas Weekend Gas Watch.

Drivers across Arkansas are finally seeing a pause in spiking pump prices, at least for now. That price is seven cents less compared to this day last week, but is $1.15 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Arkansas, drivers in Texarkana are paying the most on average at $4.00 while drivers in Fort Smith are paying the least at $3.73 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.27, which is six cents less compared to this day last week and $1.39 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to AAA Gas Prices.

The statewide gas price average jumped to a 14-year high on March 11 at $3.91 due to crude oil prices rising as a result of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Crude oil prices have increased to more than $100 per barrel again due to global supply concerns after falling below the mark earlier this week.

AAA states that volatility in the gas and oil market is expected to continue until the global oil market figures out how to balance the loss of Russian energy.

“Crude prices remain volatile as uncertainty lingers over the loss of Russian crude oil and rising concerns about global supply,” said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “Traditionally, gas prices increase around the switch to summer blends, which occurs in March and April. The spring and summer travel seasons are also heating up, which can cause prices to fluctuate based on increased demand.”

Drivers in Arkansas are paying the 4th lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Drivers in Kansas are paying the least at $3.79 per gallon on average, and at $5.78, California has the most expensive retail fuel prices.