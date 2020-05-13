Arkansas still wants to hire more contact tracers, Sec. of Health says

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas still wants to hire another 150 contact tracers.

Secretary of Health, Dr. Nate Smith said we have about 200 right now and the state hopes to eventually have 350.

Smith said, originally, Johns Hopkins projected Arkansas would need as many as 900 contact tracers to handle the COVID-19 outbreak, but that won’t be necessary.

“By strategic use of technology and the fact that our numbers have not gone up as high as they were expecting, we should be able to cover that,” Dr. Smith said.

He said the information flow and technology behind the process can be just as important as the number of contact tracers.