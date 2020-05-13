Arkansas still wants to hire more contact tracers, Sec. of Health says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas still wants to hire another 150 contact tracers.
Secretary of Health, Dr. Nate Smith said we have about 200 right now and the state hopes to eventually have 350.
Smith said, originally, Johns Hopkins projected Arkansas would need as many as 900 contact tracers to handle the COVID-19 outbreak, but that won’t be necessary.
“By strategic use of technology and the fact that our numbers have not gone up as high as they were expecting, we should be able to cover that,” Dr. Smith said.
He said the information flow and technology behind the process can be just as important as the number of contact tracers.