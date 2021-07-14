Arkansas students’ ACT Aspire scores down amid pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education released the preliminary test results from the spring 2021 statewide ACT Aspire test for grades 3 through 10.
According to the ADE, all subject areas showed “expected decreases.”
The largest decrease in test results occurred with math, with 34.6 percent of students in grade 5 meeting math readiness benchmarks compared to 49.17 percent in 2017.
“The results are not surprising and reflect a learning loss that was expected not only here in Arkansas
but around the country,” said Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key. “Because Arkansas schools were open since the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, we are confident that additional learning loss was mitigated.”
The department said the declines in readiness in all areas could possibly be attributed to factors such as the chosen instructional method (on-site, remote, hybrid), the number of days required to quarantine, and student engagement.
Full results from the 2021 ACT Aspire test can be found here.