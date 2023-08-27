FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — During an Arkansas Department of Education board meeting earlier this month, Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Jacob Oliva said poor health, limited transportation, and a lack of safety are some of the challenges students face that can lead to chronic absenteeism.

“One in four kindergarten students were chronically absent in this past school year,” said Oliva.

In Arkansas, there are a total of 178 school days, which means kids missed roughly 18 days. Oliva stated kindergartners were absent the most last school year.

“25% of our kindergartners missed 18 days of school or more,” said Oliva. “These are those foundational years to set students up on a pathway for success.”

Oliva says change starts with the support of the state, working with school leaders and parents to make sure kids are in class.

“How are we working with families? How are we developing individualized plans, and how can we identify and address attendance barrier issues?” said Oliva.

In the meantime, parents like Gary Fischer are taking matters into their own hands.

“Routines are essential, without a doubt,” said Fischer.

He says without a routine, it can impact the rest of the day for kids.

“You lay out those guardrails, those expectations of the morning, you set them that that structure just allows them to just go about their day and have some control in their morning,” said Fischer.

According to Oliva, ranked just behind kindergartners are first and second-graders.