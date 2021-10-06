Arkansas students gather in Springdale for Ozark Media Arts Festival

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students from all over the region took part in the 11th annual Ozark Media Arts Festival in downtown Springdale.

High school students with an interest in all kinds of media had the chance to compete in categories ranging from broadcast news packages to short film making and photography.

Students weren’t given specific details on their competitions, so they have to think quickly to finish their projects without having a chance to prepare in advance.

“It prepares me for the real world and for the unexpected honestly. Because, the prompt, we didn’t know what it was,” said Ruba Yasin, a senior at Northside High School in Fort Smith. “It kind of builds up my confidence and my preparation for everything.”

The event continues tomorrow and also includes a social media competition.

