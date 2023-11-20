FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After a week of speculation, Arkansas fans now know that Razorbacks head football coach Sam Pittman will return in 2024, athletics director Hunter Yurachek confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, and fans had split reactions to the announcement.

Some students wanted Pittman to be replaced while others thought he deserved a second chance.

“I’m not a fan of the decision, honestly,” University of Arkansas student Payton Cullen said. “I love Sam Pittman. I think everyone here loves Sam Pittman as a guy. He’s a great dude, but he’s not getting the job done. I think we need a change in leadership at that position.”

Pittman is 23-24 in his Arkansas tenure, including a 4-7 record in 2023. The Razorbacks will take on Missouri in the Battle Line Rivalry on Friday, but that’s the only trophy they’ll be able to contend for as they are not bowl-eligible.

Some students think Friday presents an opportunity for Pittman to prove himself.

“It’s a good time for him to be able to showcase what he can do for us, not only the end of the season this year, but next year as well,” Dominic Godineze, a University of Arkansas, student said.

Pittman won the Outback Bowl and Liberty Bowl in 2021 and 2022, respectively, becoming just the second head coach in program history to win back-to-back bowl games. This year is the first season in his tenure that the Razorbacks will not be selected to play in a postseason game.

After Arkansas’ 44-20 victory against Florida International on Saturday, Yurachek addressed the team and put questions about Pittman’s job security to rest.

“The kids, you know, they went off,” Pittman said. “I don’t ever want to get in that situation, but it was a special moment to be a part of. It was really cool.”