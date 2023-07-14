LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ newest Supreme Court justice has recused himself from the case involving the Arkansas LEARNS Act.

Justice Cody Hiland announced his recusal on July 14, but didn’t give a reason why.

The state is currently challenging a lower court’s ruling that says the LEARNS Act can’t go into effect until August 1.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed Hiland to the court earlier in July to fill the late Justice Robin Wynne’s seat.

Hiland was most recently the chairman of the Arkansas Republican Party.