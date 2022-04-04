LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor is floating the possibility of more relief for taxpayers as the state’s surplus is approaching $500 million.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state is on track to end the current fiscal year with $600 million after the latest revenue report from the Department of Finance and Administration.

The department said the state’s revenue so far is $456 million higher than forecast and $390 million higher than the same point last year.

Hutchinson said relief may be needed for taxpayers because of gas prices and inflation. Rebates for taxpayers have been proposed in at least a dozen states.