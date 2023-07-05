LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas ended the 2023 fiscal year with the second-largest surplus in state history, marking the third fiscal year with a surplus, according to the monthly revenue report.

Arkansas ended the fiscal year with a $1.16 billion surplus.

“We see consumer confidence across the state with an 8.4% increase in sales tax collection for the year,” said Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

Arkansas saw the biggest changes in June individual income tax refunds that totaled in $80 million. This was a 191.7% or $52.5 million change. The report states that tax reductions in 2022 changed this.

June individual income tax income decreased by 7.5% or $25.3 million from last year.

June corporate income tax collection had a decrease of 8.4% or $11.2 million from last year and $53.3 million above forecast.

$1.6 billion in Fiscal Year 2022 remains the largest surplus, while $1.16 billion in Fiscal Year 2023 is second.