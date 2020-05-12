Arkansas takes action to reduce COVID-19 outbreaks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is paying close attention to spikes in COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he is not alarmed just yet.
He believes spikes are expected as the pandemic continues and as restrictions are lifted.
However, he reiterates the importance of still following CDC guidelines to ensure the spikes don’t turn into outbreaks.
Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said the state is taking action now.
“This is what this case investigation and contact tracing is all about. Going quickly to the scene of the crime and solving it quickly so it doesn’t become a large outbreak. Looking for the smoke because that’s where the large fire is likely to be,” Dr. Smith said.
The governor defended his decision of reopening businesses but said a constant increase in cases could slow down phase two of reopening.