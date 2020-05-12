Arkansas takes action to reduce COVID-19 outbreaks

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is paying close attention to spikes in COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he is not alarmed just yet.

He believes spikes are expected as the pandemic continues and as restrictions are lifted.

However, he reiterates the importance of still following CDC guidelines to ensure the spikes don’t turn into outbreaks.

Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said the state is taking action now.

“This is what this case investigation and contact tracing is all about. Going quickly to the scene of the crime and solving it quickly so it doesn’t become a large outbreak. Looking for the smoke because that’s where the large fire is likely to be,” Dr. Smith said.

The governor defended his decision of reopening businesses but said a constant increase in cases could slow down phase two of reopening.