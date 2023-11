FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 2 seeded Arkansas Razorbacks took down Grambling State on Friday night 5-0 to advance in the NCAA Tournament.

Razorback freshman Bella Field scored three goals in the win.

The Hogs will face the winner of the #7 Pittsburgh and Ohio State game, which will be played on Saturday night.