Arkansas takes over 3 more nursing homes after complaints

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Department of Human Services has temporarily taken over three more nursing homes after complaints were made about how they were being run.

The agency’s takeover of the three nursing homes on Thursday came days after it put the private operator’s two other homes into receivership, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Inspectors have been at the five facilities since Sept. 25, after Facebook posts tipped off DHS about potential problems with resident care, payroll and the purchasing of supplies at the homes.

While the state is the temporary receiver, it will work with an Arkansas-based nursing homeowner, Reliance Health Care, to step-in and manage day-to-day operations, ensuring the homes remain open, residents are taken care of and employees are paid. No residents are expected to be moved.

“We are taking these steps to ensure the health and safety of the residents living at these facilities,” said Jerry Sharum, who heads the agency’s Provider Services and Quality Assurance Division. “We will stay at these facilities until we can be assured residents are getting the services they need, and the staff is getting the necessary supplies needed to care for the residents.”

The five nursing homes are Arlington Cove Healthcare in Trumann, Deerview in Ola, Lexington Place Healthcare & Rehab in Jonesboro, Lincoln Heights Healthcare in Star City, and Prescott Manor Nursing Center in Prescott. They are all licensed to companies owned by Keith Head and Cathy Parsons, of Conway.