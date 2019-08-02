Arkansas tax-free weekend a good time to knock items off school shopping list

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Tax-free weekend will soon be in full swing and it’s a good time to cross some needed items off your back to school shopping list.

Shoppers can save about 10% on August 3 and 4 on items like school supplies, textbooks, and clothing.

Daisy Exchange in Fayetteville is one of several stores you can shop for deals over the next couple of days.

Store owner, Cortney Hart has done tax-free weekend for the past nine years and said the savings make a big difference.

“It adds up when you have to buy a whole new wardrobe because your kids are growing out of last year’s style, especially if you have more than one kid, tax-free is definitely a great deal,” Hart said.

Hart also said the weekend gives families the chance to prepare for what can be a big transition in their lives.

“You’re going into high school and you’ve never been to high school,” Hart said. “Or you’re going into college. You want to make a bold statement.”

Tax-free weekend takes place on August 3-4, 2019. Click here to see the items that are included.