Arkansas Tech donates personal protective equipment

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Tech University is helping medical professionals at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) with personal protective equipment.

Dr. Jeff Robertson, dean of the ATU College of Natural and Health Sciences and professor of astrophysics, delivered the 13,120 gloves and 24 isolation gowns that were donated Wednesday afternoon.

The supplies will then be dispersed to places in need as UAMS professionals are providing logistical support to Arkansas hospitals and medical facilities.

“As Arkansans, we have a shared objective of limiting the length and the severity of the pandemic in our state. One of the best ways we can help is by supporting our doctors, nurses and other health care professionals, many of whom are ATU alumni. It is our hope that this donation will play a small role in keeping them safe. I applaud the faculty members on our campuses in Russellville and Ozark for working together to make this gift possible.” Dr. Barbara J. Johnson, ATU Vice President for Academic Affairs

The materials come from inventory that ATU uses in its health care-related academic programs on campuses in Russellville and Ozark.