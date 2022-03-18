RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It has been two years today, March 18, since the pandemic first impacted Arkansas Tech University’s campus in Russellville.

On this day in 2020, ATU in Russellville and Ozark began virtual classes and operations as a mitigation strategy against the health threat by COVID-19. Classes and operations continued in a remote environment for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester. Some in-person classes and operations resumed during summer 2020, but the majority of ATU’s academic offerings remained online or hybrid through the end of spring 2021. Support offices returned to on-campus operations by June 2021.

Now, two years after the arrival of the virus, ATU says its successful implementation of the COVID-19 management plan has allowed the university to discontinue its COVID-related mitigation strategies and resume campus operations that more closely resemble campus life before March 2020.

“Arkansas Tech is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic as a more adaptable and resilient institution,” said Dr. Robin E. Bowen, ATU president. “We are applying the lessons from the past two years in order to be better prepared for the challenges of the future. The technological advances we have made during the pandemic will help us become a more efficient institution. I hope and I believe the quality of life for ATU faculty and staff will improve as a result of enhanced opportunities for remote work. At least one outcome from the pandemic is certain: Arkansas Tech is better positioned to serve students by providing them with greater access to our academic programs through online and mixed methodology learning.”

According to Ken Wester, chief information officer at ATU and director of information systems, and Steve Milligan, associate director of information systems, 50 classrooms at the university have been upgraded to facilitate remote teaching over the course of the pandemic.

The ATU Office of Information Systems said it has also implemented increased capacity for remote testing, access to WebEx software as a means of conducting remote classes and meetings, improved wireless internet access, and a reinforced cybersecurity posture.

The university notes isolation was another challenge created by the pandemic. “As the physical distance between the ATU community grew, the sense of connectedness inevitably decreased,” it said. As a result of this isolation, mental health became a considerable concern for ATU and its leadership.

“Each of us has been in literal survival mode for two years,” Bowen continued. “I do not know that we will fully understand the stress and strain of what we have been through…individually and collectively…until more time has passed. As we work to unpack the mental and emotional toll the pandemic has taken on us, it is more important than ever that we are intentional about building and enhancing relationships with our colleagues, our students, and the communities we serve. Similarly, we must be intentional about breaking down stigmas regarding mental health. Let’s help each other regain the joys in our lives that were diminished or unavailable over the past two years.”

As part of the process Bowen describes, Arkansas Tech will host guest speaker Dr. Kenton Olliff for a presentation about faculty and staff mental health day on April 4.

Bowen says the university will continue to monitor trends relative to COVID-19 and be prepared to “take actions that support the health and safety of the ATU community.”

“So long as the conditions of the pandemic continue to improve, we will turn our focus to making Arkansas Tech University a great place to learn, live, teach and work. We have withstood perhaps the greatest collective challenge of our lifetime. It is time to reclaim our spirit, our energy, our drive and our passion as a university. It is time to be Arkansas Tech again.”